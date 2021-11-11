Ganni partners with Infinited Fiber

Ganni has partnered with circular fashion technology group, Infinited Fiber.

Infinited Fiber creates garments from regenerated textile fiber, Infinna. Ganni plans on using the group’s textile waste regeneration technology in future products, building on its commitment to sustainability.

“Ganni is known for its forward-leaning approach to sustainability. Our environmental values are aligned, and we are absolutely delighted to be working with them to add our regenerated Infinna fiber to their portfolio of innovative materials,” said Kirsi Terho, key account director for Infinna fiber company.

Currently, Ganni uses 70 percent certified organic and recycled material across its collections, having already pledged to use 100 percent responsible materials in the future.

The brand also offers rentals through its platform Ganni Repeat, as well as in store repairs, and has used excess stock and fabrics in multiple collections.

Infinited Fiber’s Infinna fabric is locally sourced in Finland from cotton-rich textile waste that would have ended up in landfills or burned. The textiles are broken down by Infinited Fiber and turned into new fibers.

The fabric contains no microplastics as it’s made of cellulose, and can be recycled numerous times, keeping biomass in circulation.

“At Ganni we seriously believe that textiles are the new plastics so we need to go fully circular to survive long-term,” said Nicolaj Reffstrup, founder of Ganni. “Infinna is an exciting addition to our collections and takes us one step closer to creating more responsible collections. We need more transformative and innovative solutions like this, that increase the value of textile waste instead of the other way round.”

The products using Infinna fabric are expected to launch in 2022.