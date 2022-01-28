Ganni reveals first genderless collection

Danish fashion brand Ganni has announced the relaunch of its responsible line Software, this time offering a genderless collection, a first for the Scandi label.

The collection consists of the brand’s typical leisurewear and rainwear, available for all genders. Three new styles will also be introduced, specifically designed to be completely gender-neutral.

A campaign to complement the collection involves a mix-gendered cast to show the versatility of the pieces involved and how they can be worn.

The Software line utilises certified responsible fabrics like organic cotton, recycled polyamide and Tencel lyocell, each fully traced on stage one to four of the supply chain.

The relaunch is part of Ganni’s commitment to providing more exclusive sizing, with the intent of making 25 percent of 2022 collections to be part of this goal.

“I always get super inspired seeing different people wear our clothes,” said the brand’s creative director, Ditte Reffstrup, in a release. “#GanniGirls is a state of mind, not a fixed persona or identity. It’s plural for a reason. Having as many people as possible feel included in what we do has always been the goal. Everyone is welcome.”