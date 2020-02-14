Gant announces new sustainability goals, launches rental service

Gant has announced it is bolstering its sustainable credentials with a number of new environmental targets, the launch of a rental service, and The 7 Rules by Gant - an initiative to educate consumers on how to better care for their clothes.

For 2020, the Swedish fashion brand has said nearly 80 percent of its collection will be sustainably sourced. Additional targets include using 100 percent sustainably sourced cotton by 2022; reducing water use in manufacturing by 50 percent by 2025; using 100 percent sustainably sourced key materials by 2025; and reducing its climate footprint by 30 percent throughout all operations by 2030.

The brand will also be launching a selected 10-piece rental service in May for items from its Spring 2020 range. The service will be available at the brand’s flagship store on London’s Regent Street and at at least one store in each of its European regions. Available from May, the service will allow shoppers to rent items for three days for 20 percent of their price, with the option to pay the remaining cost if they want to keep the item at the end of the service.

7 Rules by Gant

Additionally, the brand has announced ‘The 7 Rules by Gant’ - a set of rules to inspire and invite consumers to take joint responsibility to extend the life of their clothes. The 7 Rules includes Rent, Reuse, Refresh, Remake, Repair, Regive and Recycle, and will be rolled out globally during the year.

“The opportunities to make more sustainable clothes have never been bigger or more needed,“ said Jessica Cederberg Wodmar, the brand’s global sustainability director. “Gant has always created high-quality and long-lasting products. We are using more sustainably sourced materials to increase the speed of transformation that our industry needs. Yes, it’s complicated, but not impossible. The Gant approach is to work together with both the industry and our consumers. We will keep making conscious choices and drive change.”

As part of its sustainability initiatives, Gant has launched partnerships with the following companies and organizations: Waterkeeper Alliance, United Nations Global Compact, RISE Chemical Research Institute, Textile Exchange, The Fashion Pact, Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Better Cotton Initiative, Fashion Industry, Charter For Climate Action and Business Social.