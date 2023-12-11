Gap and Dapper Dan expand collaboration to kidswear

Gap has unveiled its latest collaboration with Dapper Dan, including a new collection of kids’ clothing, sweatpants and accessories.

Following the success of Dapper Dan’s limited-edition hoodie, the new 18-piece DAP Gap collection for adults and kids has been expanded to include graphic logo hoodies that feature ‘Harlem’ with the DAP logo in houndstooth, stripes or colourblock designs with matching sweatpants, a tote bag with clutch insert, baseball hats, socks, and a logo ascot.

To coincide with the launch, Gap has unveiled a campaign spotlighting Harlem trailblazers Melba Wilson, Felipe Luciano, The Brotherhood Sister Sol – co-founders Khary Lazarre-White and Jason Warwin, and the next generation of changemakers to represent a visual bridge where Harlem and Gap meet, shot and directed by Ghanaian American creative photographer Joshua Kissi.

Commenting on the collaboration and campaign, Dapper Dan said in a statement: “A breakthrough is when people finally find their space in areas they have never been before, but a breakout is when you take the culture and the people who created it and bring it around the world. When Gap came to me, this partnership signified a breakout for the culture.

“This DAP Gap campaign is my love letter to Harlem, and my way of continuing to propel our culture and community forward. Gap gave us the global presence that allowed us to have the breakout and I can’t wait for the next generation to be a part of this movement.”

The DAP Gap collection is available for kids from 12 months to 13 years old and in adult sizing from XS to XXXL. Prices range from 10 to 75 pounds.