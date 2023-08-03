Gap announces collaboration with LoveShackFancy

Gap has joined forces with New York City-based LoveShackFancy for a limited-edition collection that blends both distinctive brand identities in an expansive collaboration.

The 76-piece collection encompasses men’s, women’s, and children’s categories, as well as spanning accessories and baby wear. Captured by photographer Zoey Grossman, the campaign is fronted by American singer Ciara along with her two children in a multi-generational showcase of all styles.

From button-downs to dresses, the pieces feature pastel hues, flowery prints, and a vintage take on the Gap logo. “The collection is unique and unexpected…Collaborations and partnerships give us the opportunity to reinvent and reimagine Gap’s product icons,” said Mark Breitbard, Gap’s Global President and CEO in a press release. The capsule's prices range from 13 to 248 dollars, and will be available on August 4 in store and online.

LoveShackFancy is based in New York City, and has garnered popularity on social media and in the retail sphere for its signature floral motifs and whimsical silhouettes. Bringing these codes to the collection, the ultra-feminine, frilly-forward style of the lifestyle brand meets Gap’s take on casual apparel and classic denim.

“Re-imagining iconic Gap classics for all generations through our LoveShackFancy lens has been a dream,” said LoveShakeFancy founder and Creative Director Rebecca Hessel Cohen in a press statement. “Each piece is the perfect mix of nostalgia and freshness that you’ll live in forever and won’t find anywhere else”.