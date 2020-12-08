Gap Inc. signs onto 2025 Sustainable Cotton Challenge

Gap Inc. has taken another step in ensuring its cotton comes from sustainable sources. The retail company has joined the 2025 Sustainable Cotton Challenge, an initiative put forth by the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and Textile Exchange.

The Sustainable Cotton Challenge is an initiative formed by Prince Charles in 2017, aiming to achieve more than 50 percent sustainably-sourced cotton across the world by 2025.

The initiative will help Gap to reach its goal of using only 100 percent sustainably-sourced cotton by 2025, across all of its brands.

The Trust Protocol will provide Gap with verified data on the sustainability practices used on U.S. cotton farms to help in this goal, as it verifies sustainable progress through data collection and third-party verification. This data looks into areas including water use, greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, soil carbon, soil loss and land use efficiency.

“Gap Inc.’s brands are in every household, including my own, and I am personally honored it has chosen to work with us because it’s a global company that takes sustainability seriously,” Dr. Gary Adams, president of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, said in a press release. “Gap Inc. has made significant strides since setting sustainability goals, and the Trust Protocol’s farm-level data will help it in its mission to improve its impact and protect our natural resources. By signing onto the Trust Protocol, Gap Inc. will support our shared mission to educate U.S. growers around the most sustainable growing practices and support grower enrollment.”