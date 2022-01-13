Gap launches first NFTs in collaboration with Frank Ape artist

Fashion retailer Gap has jumped onto the digital art trend with the launch of its first collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) created in collaboration with Brandon Sines, the artist behind the Frank Ape character.

The NFTs, to be launched through energy-efficient blockchain Tezos, will be introduced within a gamified digital experience that will allow customers to own the limited edition artwork and collectable Gap hoodies through unlockable levels: Common, Rare, Epic and One of a Kind.

The first level, Common, will be on sale January 13, at an “accessible price point”, with other levels to become available over the next few weeks at increasingly higher prices. The artwork will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited editions at the Rare and Epic levels.

Image: Gap

As its first venture into the NFT world, the retailer has expressed its plan to learn more about how customers wish to engage with the digital elements.

John Strain, the brand’s chief digital and technology officer, said in a release: “As part of our mission to create enduring customer relationships, our teams are constantly innovating. We are excited about the possibilities that a more planet-friendly blockchain technology can unlock for us and all the new ways it will enable us to connect with our customers.”

Furthermore, the company has revealed that more digital experiences are on the way in the future, also developed in partnership with other “culture shapers”.