Gen-Z designers to get dedicated platform at India Fashion Week

India Fashion Week will launch a Gen-Z, a dedicated platform for budding designers. Gen-Z is a platform for designers who have completed a year to three years with their own label. The selected designers will be groomed by industry leaders, showcased on India's largest fashion platform and managed by fashion platform 6Degree to give their label a head-start in business and brand growth.

There is talent in the fashion industry but the challenges faced by retailers make it difficult for new designers to demonstrate their skills and establish a strong brand. Gen-Z is a positive step toward introducing this talent to the masses and giving them the due recognition.

As a representative of fashion designers in India, the Fashion Design Council of India felt responsible to take the business of fashion in India forward. It requires young and creative designers to come and share responsibilities by bringing new ideas to the table. Hence this initiative, Gen-Z, which will play an important role in giving budding designers a boost which in turn will help the fashion industry. This is expected to be a positive career step for all the budding designers involved. India Fashion Week is a bi-annual event held in March and October.