Generation Z(Hero): Students TMO Business School organise Trend Expo 2023

Earlier this month, the 2023 bachelor students at TMO Fashion Business School in the Netherlands organised the school’s annual Trend Expo. This year’s theme was ‘Generation Z(Hero)’, focusing on Gen Z and how its members experience the fashion world.

For the exposition, the fourth semester bachelor students at TMO collected all the information there was to be found about Gen Z and the current time spirit, doing thorough research for five weeks.

Twenty-two different stands told the story of this time spirit and how it relates to the experience of Gen Z. They explored the developments and trends in society today and how these may impact the future.

The students’ research showed that Gen Z feels like it’s under pressure by different parts of society. However, the members of this generation could be the heroes of the future. But how?

During TMO Trend Expo Generation Z(hero), which took place on April 6 at the TMO campus, students presented possible scenarios and explored solutions which they depicted using mixed media.

See some impressions of the stands below.

One of the stands at the TMO Trend Expo 2023. Image courtesy of the school.

