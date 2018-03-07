George Brown College receives fashion research funding

Toronto’s George Brown College has confirmed that it has received close to 1 million dollars in funding from the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Science to support its new research programme that it states will help to transform the apparel industry.

The George Brown College Fashion Exchange will use the money to fund the second phase of the college's vision for Fashion Exchange—the Leading through Innovation in Fashion Technologies research programme, which aims to allow Canadian apparel businesses to overcome technical, systemic, design and manufacturing challenges at all stages of the product lifecycle chain.

Fashion Exchange—the Leading through Innovation in Fashion Technologies will enable the 6.2 billion dollar fashion and textile sector to adopt digital manufacturing technologies and approaches to design, and to manufacture products locally, moving new, innovative products to market faster.

In addition, the research will not only enhance fashion, apparel and textile industry innovation and competitiveness, but also reduce social and environmental impacts, including consumer waste, states the college.

Marilyn McNeil-Morin, director at the Fashion Exchange said: "The support provided by the Ontario College-Industry Research funding allows Fashion Exchange to expand research capabilities in partnership with Ontario companies to innovate further in smart textiles, wearables, textile waste recycling, new manufacturing processes and digital design."

Reza Moridi, Ontario Minister of Research, Innovation and Science, added: "Research projects like FX LIFT at George Brown College's Fashion Exchange strengthen Ontario's competitive edge. Ontario’s research funding programs are an important way we support our province's researchers as they make exciting and innovative discoveries.”

Toronto’s George Brown College is a leader in fashion education, design, production and entrepreneurship, and the Fashion Exchange aims to model and foster innovative, ethical, and environmentally and socially sustainable production by bringing together fashion educators, industry partners, community organisations, and fashion graduates to innovate for an increasingly sustainable, socially-conscious, and economically vibrant fashion industry.