George focuses on inclusivity with holiday campaign

George at Asda has launched its first standalone campaign, Slay It, focusing on inclusivity and diversity.

The spokesperson for the campaign is Everyone’s Talking About Jamie star, Layton Williams.

The advert depicts a trans person’s homecoming, arriving at a village hall for festivities, but fearing rejection. After shedding their coat along with “their conventional manner”, the dancers come together to form a dance troop, taking off their coats to reveal brightly-coloured dresses.

George has also launched a TikTok challenge, encouraging creators to post celebratory dances that use the hashtag #SlayItWithGeorge. The hashtag currently has 7.25 million views.

The brand also commissioned research by Diversity Role Models, with more than half of British people participating in the survey admitted that they act differently around family members.

69 percent said that they kept secrets from family members out of fear, and a further 42 percent revealed that they felt silenced.

“Almost half of LGBTQ+ people still feel they cannot bring their authentic selves home for the holidays. In schools, only 20 percent of secondary students learn about LGBTQ+ identities and homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying,” said chief executive at Diversity Role Models, Adam McCann.

To help end LGBTQ+ bullying in schools, George donated 100,000 pounds to Diversity Role Models. Encouraging everyone to feel confident in their own identities, George has released a partywear collection.

“There remains a huge opportunity to encourage young people to celebrate differences and include everyone, to avoid the psychological effects from bullying and isolation. We’re proud to partner on this campaign because it puts joy at the heart of embracing who you are and encourages everyone to be themselves.”