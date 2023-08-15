GFC names six emerging designers showing at Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo

Global Fashion Collective (GFC) has announced six emerging designers that are set to take part in a runway show during the upcoming Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo.

On August 30, the organisation will host an event at Omotesando, Shibuya, where each of the designers will present collections in a show that can be viewed either in person or live streamed via GFC’s website and social media.

Among the participants are Belgian fashion designer Maxime Edward, who takes custom orders from his Brussel-based studio, and Emel, the founder of Alça, a France-based label that has previously shown at the fashion weeks of Vancouver and Paris.

Jusma, which launched in Tokyo, will bring its concept of “armoured brilliance” to the event, alongside Franco-Cameroonian designer Aline Arnous, who incorporates heritage into her collections, fusing African and European influences.

Meanwhile, a group of seven designers from the School of Design, part of Mexico’s Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, will debut their collections, paying tribute to their past.

Another name on the lineup is illustrator Karen Moriyama, who recently shifted her focus to fashion using textiles that are drawn and dyed in the style of traditional Japanese paintings.

Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo is set to take place between August 28 and September 2, with Nigo-founded BAPE to head the lineup.