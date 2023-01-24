GFF and Kornit launch UK Printed Fashion Textile Competition

The UK-based non profit organisation the Graduate Fashion Foundation (GFF) and Fashion technology company Kornit have teamed up on a new competition for students of GFF member universities in the UK.

The GFF x Kornit Digital Printed Fashion Textile competition is open to all final year fashion students, graduating in 2023, that are currently attending one of the GFF member universities in the UK.

Final year students from member universities who are using print as part of their graduate collection are free to submit their designs to the Kornit team.

The competition consists of three rounds. In the first round, all entries will be evaluated by a professional jury and eight students will be selected with the announcement to follow on February 24.

The eight selected students will be flown to Düsseldorf, Germany, in March 2023 to see their print go into production.

In the second round of the competition, the eight shortlisted designs will arrive in London and will be subjected to a final evaluation.

Three winners will be selected. They will have the opportunity to present their designs during Graduate Fashion Week 2023.

Students must submit their entries before February 17, 2023. The GFF must have received all applications by this date.

Only students’ tutors from GFF member universities can submit designs, the students cannot do so themselves.

The entry requirements for the competition can be found on the GFF website where students can also find the entry form.