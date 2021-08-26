Giambattista Valli launches first bridal collection

There is love in the air at Giambattista Valli. The Italian fashion house is launching its first bridal fashion collection entitled ‘Love.’

The Italian designer is known for his haute couture wedding dresses and presents them, as well as his ready-to-wear collections, at Paris Fashion Week. Now a 17 look bridal capsule collection is also set to launch and will be available on September 9.

Image: Giambattista Valli Love collection

The silhouettes range from short dresses to pompous evening dresses and suits that are made to order.

The ‘Love’ collection is rounded off with shoes, pearl-embroidered clutches, silk-satin bows and tulle details, presented in the form of trunk shows at selected retailers.

Image: Giambattista Valli Love Collection

