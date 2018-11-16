Gigi Hadid to launch collection with Reebok

Model Gigi Hadid has took to Instagram to tease her upcoming collection in collaboration with Reebok. She posted a picture of a black sneaker with bright orange shoelaces, complete with the logo “Reebok x Gigi Hadid”. In the caption, Hadid said the first pieces of the collection will drop on December 7, just in time for the holidays, while the remaining items will hit stores in January and February.

This is not the first time she helps a fashion brand to design a collection. Hadid has also collaborated with Puma and Tommy Hilfiger.