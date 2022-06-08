Ginori 1735 unveils second collaboration with Off-White

Italian porcelain brand Ginori 1735 has unveiled the second instalment of its ongoing collaboration with Off-White at Salone del Mobile 2022.

The first Off-White c/o Ginori 1735 collaboration , which debuted last year, featured a tea set with Off-White graffiti, while the second drop has been designed to “entwine” both brand's signature forms by reinterpreting styles from the Ginori 1735 archives.

Image: Off-White co Ginori 1735

The collection “remixes and reinterprets, resizes and reshapes” a cylindrical vase, a cachepot vase, an ashtray, and a lidded box from the Ginori 1735 archives. Each pure white porcelain object features sculptural Off-White Ivy Arrow handles embellished with ivy leaves and botanical nuances that have been handcrafted and manually affixed by the Ginori 1735’s master artisans, rendering each piece unique.

Image: Off-White co Ginori 1735

Each object also features the Off-White logo and an irreverent sequence of new pictorial logos on the base, which have been hand-applied.

The 2022 Off-White c/o Ginori 1735 collection is available on both Off-White and Ginori 1735‘s websites, Off-White boutiques in Paris and Milan and the Ginori 1735 Milan flagship.