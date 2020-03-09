Giorgio Armani donates to combat coronavirus

After cancelling his Milan Fashion Week show due to coronavirus, and seeing Northern Italy be plagued by the health crisis, fashion designer Giorgio Armani has donated 1.25 million euros to help combat coronavirus with money going toward Italian hospitals and other institutions working to fight the health crisis.

The Luigi Sacco hospital, San Raffaele hospital, the Istituto dei Tumori in Milan, and Istituto Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome will all see funds from the donation. Additionally support the activities of Protezione Civile, the country’s civil defense. Armani made the decision to donate after Italy's coronavirus cases totaled 7375 and 133 people died from the virus.

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte issued a decree banning movements within and outside Lombardy and 14 other provinces in Northern Italy until April 3. Conte is hoping this will help reduce the number of infections and prevent a strain from being placed on Italy's healthcare infrastructure.

LVMH and Dolce & Gabbana amoung other fashion brands doing their part to help contain coronavirus

Other fashion companies are doing their part to help combat coronavirus as well. Bulgari donated to Istituto Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome, one of the first medical organizations to isolate the DNA of coronavirus. Dolce & Gabbana donated to the research efforts of Humanitas University and San Raffaele hospital. Versace donated 143,000 dollars to the Chinese Red Cross Foundatin, and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton donated 2.3 million dollars to the Chinese Red Cross Foundation. Kering donated 1.08 million dollars to the Hubei Red Cross Foundation.

Tech company Alibaba has set up a 144 million dollar fund, and Tencent, the owner of WeChat has donated 43.25 billion dollars to fight the virus. China has been able to begin to get its coronavirus problem under control.

The country has been able to take its number of new cases from almost 2000 newly reported per day to less than 100 per day. On Monday, the Guardian reported that China’s national health commission reported 40 new cases, its lowest daily since authorities began tracking the outbreak in January

Photo: Giorgio Armani Facebook