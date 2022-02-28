Giorgio Armani, in solidarity with Ukraine, holds silent fashion show

Fashion shows may generally last only an average of fifteen minutes, but their productions require enormous logistical preparations and planning, from back stage to front of house to mise-en-scène.

Giorgio Armani for his AW22 catwalk presentation chose to forgo music and much of the production enhancements and show his collection in complete silence. While models usually walk the runway to a curated soundtrack, Mr Armani wanted to convey solidarity with the Ukranian invasion, having the power of silence speak for itself.

The company made an announcement on Twitter there would be no music, sound effects or special lights to embellish its womenswear collection. The 87-year-old creator said the gesture is meant as a “symbol of respect for all the people involved in this tragic event. The best message we can convey right now is that we don't want to celebrate anything because what's happening is so upsetting.”