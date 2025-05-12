Glenn Martens to debut with couture collection for Maison Margiela

More details have emerged regarding Glenn Martens’ highly anticipated debut as creative director of Maison Margiela. The Belgian designer is scheduled to present his inaugural couture collection for the house during Paris Haute Couture Week for autumn/winter 2025, which is scheduled to take place from July 7 to 10.

According to the fashion house, this show signifies the beginning of a new and exciting chapter: “We remain true to our creative core and Margiela’s rich couture heritage. Under Glenn’s leadership, couture will continue to fuel our creativity and lead to groundbreaking designs.”

Maison Margiela has been officially included in the Paris Haute Couture Week calendar since 2006 and was recognised as a haute couture house in 2012. In January, Italian fashion group OTB announced that Martens had been appointed as creative director of the house.

Martens responded with pride at the time: “It is a tremendous honour to be part of the exceptional Maison Margiela, a unique fashion house that has inspired the world for decades.”

Renzo Rosso, founder of OTB, emphasised that Martens is the right person for the role: “I have worked with Martens for years and know his talent. After Martin Margiela, who founded the house, and John Galliano, who revamped the couture house, I am proud that there is once again a true couturier at the helm. Martens, like Martin, graduated from the Antwerp Academy and has already clearly demonstrated his vision for couture.”

