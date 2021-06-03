Global Fashion Group goes carbon neutral

Online fashion retailer Global Fashion Group (GFG) has announced it has gone carbon neutral across its operations and outbound deliveries.

The company said it achieved this by offsetting the emissions it generates by purchasing carbon credits from certified renewable energy projects located in China, India and Brazil where its operations and own-brand suppliers are based.

The company, which operates e-commerce platforms The Iconic, Zalora, Dafiti and Lamoda, also said it now uses 100 percent green energy across its nine fulfilment centres in Latin America, the CIS, Southeast Asia, and Australia and New Zealand.

It did this through Australia and New Zealand shifting to a renewable electricity provider and by purchasing Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) for its fulfilment centres in Latin America, CIS and Southeast Asia.

It also recognised that RECs are an “interim solution” and will “continue exploring opportunities such as on-site solar panel installations at its fulfilment centres”.

It comes as the business published its 2020 Climate Report and long-term carbon mitigation strategy.

Jaana Quaintance-James, GFG’s chief sustainability officer, said the company recognised there is “much work ahead” to reduce its carbon footprint, and so formalising its carbon mitigation strategy is “an important step to support our transition”.

“We have reached an inflection point as a global community whereby the impetus for the transition to a low carbon economy is undeniable,” she said in a release.

“While the purchase of offsets and renewable energy certificates will not distract us from true reduction efforts, they mark an important milestone in GFG’s journey.”