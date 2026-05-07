GMYT Fashion Academy inducts 21 students, emphasising entrepreneurship in fashion education

GMYT Fashion Academy has inducted 21 new students into its 2026 cohort, marking a milestone in its ongoing efforts to combine fashion training with entrepreneurship education.

The induction ceremony, held on May 4, reflects the institution’s broader mission to equip young creatives with both design skills and business knowledge. According to organisers, the new intake represents a new generation of “emerging entrepreneurs” being prepared for careers that extend beyond traditional fashion roles.

Expanding fashion education beyond design

Speaking at the event, founder Princess Kelechi Oghene emphasised that the programme is designed to go “beyond the fashion industry,” encouraging students to develop entrepreneurial thinking alongside technical ability.

This approach reflects a growing shift in fashion education globally, where institutions are increasingly integrating business training, innovation and career development into their curricula. Rather than focusing solely on garment construction or aesthetics, programmes are evolving to prepare students for roles as founders, freelancers and creative entrepreneurs.

Education as a pathway to economic development

The academy positions its training as a tool for socio-economic impact, aiming to create employment opportunities and support youth empowerment through skill acquisition. The induction highlights how fashion education can function not only as creative training, but also as a driver of small business development and economic participation.

Industry speakers at the event contributed additional insights, offering guidance on career pathways and reinforcing the importance of combining creativity with practical knowledge. This type of engagement underscores the role of industry exposure within education, helping students understand real-world expectations early in their training.

Preparing future designers as entrepreneurs

By embedding entrepreneurship into its teaching model, GMYT aligns with a broader transformation in fashion education—one that recognises the need for graduates to be adaptable, commercially aware and self-sufficient.

As the fashion industry continues to evolve, initiatives like this highlight how education providers are redefining what it means to train a designer: not only as a creative professional, but as a business-minded innovator capable of building and sustaining a career in a competitive global market.