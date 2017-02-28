Goa to host resort festival, IBFW from March 6

India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) will be held in Goa from March 6 to 8, 2017. This is Asia's biggest resort wear fashion event. The show is sponsored by footwear brand Crocs. Voted as one of the most stylish and experiential destination fashion weeks with an international edge, the glamorous soiree is attended by the most stylish people from across the country. The three-day event will be packed with innovative shows, networking arenas, music stages, experiential lounges and exotic parties.

This season the fashion extravaganza will focus on beach and resort wear along with footwear choices for discerning Indian travelers. The country’s popular resort wear designers will feature Crocs footwear with their collections. Crocs offers a variety of beach-friendly styles for men, women and children. The brand’s portfolio features clogs, mesh sneakers, heels and wedges, stylish sandals and slides, beach flip flops and many more.

The brand feels this festival is a good opportunity to connect with an engaged and targeted audience and that this collaboration will help it reiterate the brand’s ethos of creativity, playful energy and love for fashion. The beachwear or resort wear category has seen a fillip in recent times. IBFW offers designers a platform to showcase talent and lead the conversation around resort fashion in the country.