Gosha Rubchinskiy relaunches his eponymous brand

Gosha Rubchinskiy is relaunching his eponymous brand. The controversial designer announced the comeback of his own label in an Instagram post in February. Now, actions are following words. In an interview with the industry magazine Business of Fashion (BoF), Rubchinskiy revealed that he is ready to "start all over again".

A first selection of basics, including T-shirts, jogging bottoms, rucksacks, hoodies and bomber jackets, is already available in the brand's online shop. Further items such as jeans and coats are to follow later this month. Rubchinskiy also told BoF that he is toying with the idea of designing couture. However, he has no intention of becoming part of the traditional Fashion Week calendar. Instead, he is planning a "small world tour" through countries such as China, Japan and the US to meet his "fans" in person.

Although Rubchinskiy is now targeting his brand directly at consumers, he does not rule out collaborating with multi-brand retailers in the future. The opening of his own boutiques is also an option for the future.

Rubchinskiy's return after seven years

For the designer, who founded his label in 2008, the relaunch marks the final step in a long road back into the spotlight. In 2018, his rapid rise – which he experienced at times alongside Vetements co-founder Demna Gvasalia – came to an abrupt halt. This followed accusations that he had sent inappropriate messages to a minor. The chat logs appeared on social networks at the time. His brand then declared that the exchange had been part of a casting process and had been taken out of context.

Rubchinskiy still holds this view today. However, he emphasised to BoF that he would work with his own casting director in the future, who would take over communication with models and agencies.

The relaunch is being financed by capital that the designer has saved from his previous work, as well as by support from friends. According to BoF, Rubchinskiy described the project as a "collective endeavour".

After the closure of his label, he worked as head of design for Yeezy, the fashion brand of rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West. West lost his long-standing Adidas partnership in 2022 after making antisemitic remarks. The collaboration between Rubchinskiy and Ye ended earlier this year. This made way for a cooperation with Bikkembergs.