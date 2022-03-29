Green Carpet Fashion Awards honours Tom Ford for work in sustainable innovation

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards (GCFA), presented by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), took place during an intimate dinner at which it honoured those in the fashion and entertainment industries who are using their platforms to promote sustainable transformation.

The event was hosted by humanitarian and environmental campaigner Livia Firth and activist Bethann Hardison at the San Vincente Bungalows in California, US.

In a speech at the event, Firth, who is the creative director of sustainable consultancy Eco-Age, said: “Fashion is a full spectrum industry running across the globe, touching billions of lives and reliant on a healthy biosphere. We must use that reach and power to bring purposeful change.”

Firth continued: “We also know that sustainability solutions are intersectional solutions, that environmental justice is totally interlinked with social justice. The GCFA are about all of this.”

Tom Ford, who is also a chairman of the CFDA, received the GCFA Environmentally Restorative honour for the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize, in partnership with the Lonely Whale.

Another CFDA member, Aurora James received the GCFA Economically Inclusive honour, which recognised her work to drive economic transformation in the fashion industry to make it equitable. James is the founder of Brother Vellies and the Fifteen Percent Pledge, which each strive for this mission.

Bethany Yellowtail, the designer at her namesake fashion label B.Yellowtail, was the co-recipient of the honour. Yellowtail’s work prioritises Indigenious creators in fashion, a move the event commended her for.

Online racial justice organisation Color Of Change was the honouree of the GCFA Socially Just award for its work in challenging injustices throughout the US.

“CFDA welcomes the Green Carpet Awards to the US,” said CFDA CEO, Steven Kolb, in a release. “As an organisation committed to social and environmental change within the industry, CFDA is aligned with the Green Carpet Awards’ efforts. We are inspired by the recipients’ good work and thank them for advancing responsible and inclusive initiatives.”