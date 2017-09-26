Green Carpet Fashion awards: Tiziano Guardini wins

The Green Carpet Fashion awards ceremony took place Sunday night in

Milan, at the La Scala theatre. Tiziano Guardini, awarded by Naomi Campbell, was the winner among five finalist stylists announced a few weeks ago. "The woman in this dress is like a muse emerging from the sea to protect the environment. The jacket is created with wave-shaped lasered fringes obtained from fishing nets and plastics recovered at sea; on the dress the pearly effect and the octopus decor are made from shellfish rather than the usual polluting applications. Transforming poison into medicine, recycling into beauty: a splendid experience", said the winner, explaining the dress. The five names were chosen last July among ten finalists who made garments with eco-sustainable fabrics, for example clothes and accessories made from recycled fishing nets, and sequin dresses made from old CDs and Italian seashells.

Award winners also included Brunello Cucinelli and Maison Valentino

The award for Technology and Innovation goes to the creators of Orange Fiber, a startup profiled over a year ago by FashionUnited Italy. Orange Fiber, founded in 2014, makes sustainable and innovative fabrics and yarns from citrus fruits. The company is one of the 5 winning projects of the Global Change Award 2015, the initiative launched by the non-profit organisation H&M Conscious Foundation in 2015.

The awards ceremony organised by Camera della Moda [Italian Chamber of Fashion] and by Eco-Age founded by Livia Giuggioli Firth, on the stage of the La Scala theatre with her husband, actor Colin Firth, was attended by the elite of the international fashion world and the list of winners included Brunello Cucinelli and Valentino. Pierpaolo Piccioli and his Maison Valentino were awarded by singer Annie Lennox for The Art of Craftsmanship. The singer wore a white tailor’s gown for the occasion.

Eco-Age is a consultancy firm based in London, set up by Livia Giuggioli Firth, which combines the ideas of global leaders and influencers to address the most pressing issues and daily opportunities, proposing solutions through ethical and sustainable values, while the Green Carpet Challenge is the platform used to create, implement, and communicate ad hoc sustainable solutions, combining glamour and ethics to enhance the profile of sustainability and ethics globally. The GCC Brandmark, a guarantor of excellence in sustainability, is assigned to individual products and collections once they have been validated by Eco-Age according to social and environmental criteria, or the minimum requirements based on the 10 GCC Principles for sustainable excellence. Gisele Bündchen for her commitment to save the Amazon, to Tom Ford, who was on video, awarded by Anna Wintour.

During the evening, the soloists of the accreditation academy for opera singers at La Scala Theatre performed pieces by Rossini, Puccini, and Mozart with the maestro James Vaughan on the piano. The designers sitting in the audience included Giorgio Armani, Miuccia Prada, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccoli, Simonetta Ravizza, Alessandro Michele of Gucci, Luisa Beccaria, Lavinia Biagiotti, Alberta Ferretti, Laudomia Pucci, and Roberto Cavalli's new creative director Paul Surridge.

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images