Greggs to partner with Primark on collection and in-store experiences

British bakery giant Greggs has revealed a collaboration with fashion retailer Primark, which is set to include an in-store café and official clothing range.

The partnership was revealed through a video across both of the brands’ social media channels, unveiling the apparel line and a ‘Tasty by Greggs’ café experience.

The duo dropped hints of the collaboration over the weekend, with baked goods appearing in both the retailer’s window displays and social media channels as clues for its shoppers.

“We want to give our customers incredible experiences in our stores and offer collections they can’t find anywhere else, with brands we know they love,” said Primark’s director of new business development, Tim Kelly, in a press release on the launch.

Image: Primark x Greggs

At Primark’s largest store in Birmingham, a 130-seater café will open from February 12. Visitors will be able to purchase Greggs favourites, including sausage rolls, bakes, pizza, coffee and sweets.

The picnic-style café aims to fully encapsulate the Greggs brand, with doughnut inspired seating areas, flying sausage rolls and a sugar strang swing.

It is the latest experience to take place in the Primark store, sitting alongside Smokey Barbers, the Primark Beauty Studio and the Disney Café.

A collaborative 11 piece clothing collection will also be available in 60 Primark stores throughout the UK from February 19. The limited-edition line will be the first clothing collection by Greggs in its 83-year history and is set to include hoodies, t-shirts and accessories.

An additional pop-up experience will be located on Dean Street in London, from February 17 to 18, offering visitors an exclusive opportunity to get their hands on the new collection before the rest of the country. Shoppers can book one of the limited time slots, available on a first come first serve basis.