Grieving Britain cancels fashion, cultural and sporting events

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has led to a slew of cancellations or postponements of high-profile national events, from concerts to fashion shows and Premier League matches.

Official government advice published on Friday said there was "no expectation" that events be cancelled and all decisions were at the discretion of those involved.

Nevertheless, organisers said they had taken the decision to cancel Saturday's traditional closing event of the BBC Proms, an eight-week series of daily orchestral classical concerts held predominantly at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The star-studded line-up for the rousing last concert included soprano Lise Davidsen and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, and was to be led by BBC Symphony Orchestra principal guest conductor Dalia Stasevska.

Friday evening's prom was also cancelled. This year's Proms had featured the newly formed Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra -- led by Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson -- which included musicians who are now refugees and Ukrainian members of European orchestras. Organisers of the Mercury Prize, which recognises the best British or Irish album of the year, also opted to postpone the event, which had been due to take place on Thursday shortly after the official announcement of the queen's death.

BBC Radio 2's Live in Leeds music event was also cancelled.

'Great sadness'

London Fashion week, which had been due to start next Friday, which had promised to offer the strongest September line-up since before the pandemic, took a hit with cancellations by two of its biggest names.

Designer Raf Simons said he had decided to cancel his London debut show planned for next Friday.

"As the country enters a period of official mourning, we will pause during this time of great sadness," Simons said in a statement. "We will take this time to respect the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 years on the throne," he added. Burberry also said its Spring/Summer 2023 runway show that had been due to take place on September 17 would not go ahead.

In London, the unveiling of a new sculpture for Trafalgar Square's fourth a plinth planned for Wednesday was also put on hold.

The Bank of England, meanwhile, has postponed next week's meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, which had been widely expected to hike interest rates.

The Bank said that the September meeting would be postponed for a week due to the period of national mourning following the queen's death.

The new rates decision will instead be announced on September 22. In the sporting world, the Premier League announced on Friday that all matches had been cancelled this weekend.

"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the Premier League said in a statement on Friday.

"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game," it added.

Other events scheduled for Friday, including Test cricket and European golf's PGA Championship was also cancelled.

British horse racing chiefs also suspended events and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Friday's play between England and South Africa in the third Test at the Oval would not take place.(AFP)