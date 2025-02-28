Gu and Undercover launch new clothing brand, ‘Ug’

Uniqlo sister brand Gu has unveiled a new clothing venture under the name ‘Ug’, created in partnership with Undercover, the brand of Japanese designer Jun Takahashi.

In a release, Gu said that Ug intends to serve as an enhanced iteration of its existing identity, elevated through the inclusion of Takahashi, who was involved in the entire production process of the debut collections.

This new line, to be released under the title ‘Silent/Noise’, offers a reinterpretation of Gu staples, such as the sweatshirt, broadcloth shirts and utility pants. Putting forth unstructured styling, Ug sets out to “bring a slight sense of discomfort and surprise to everyday fashion”.

There are further products unique to the brand, like matching two-piece sets using new materials developed as part of the collaboration and items adorned with graphics drawn by Takahashi.

According to the designer, while the product lineup is mainly for men, “most items are made with the intention of being unisex”.

On the collection, Takahashi added: “When I design for Undercover, I aim to create strong designs that only I can do. On the other hand, Ug aims to strip down Undercover’s strong design to the point that it can be worn in everyday wear.”

The launch of the new brand expands on Gu’s concept of partnering with leading designers to develop “better products” and learn about their approach to manufacturing to then incorporate it into the Gu offering.

Ug will officially launch March 14, 2025 via Gu stores and on its e-commerce platform. A second collection is due to drop April 18.