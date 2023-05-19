Gucci merges South Korean heritage with its own design codes for Cruise 2024 collection

Italian luxury house Gucci took to Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, this week to present its Cruise 2024 collection, where it attempted to merge its own historic design codes with those of the East Asian region.

In what the luxury label said was a “shared style language”, the collection looked to reflect Gucci’s own community brought together by designers and artisans of different backgrounds that each interpret its codes individually through their own cultural perspective.

The show was “the first of its kind” to take place in Seoul’s cultural landmark, set to a score that included pieces by local composer Jung Jae-il with a collection that aimed to present an urban wardrobe inspired by the streets of Seoul itself, as well as the customs of South Korean dress.

Gucci Cruise 2024 collection. Image: Gucci

Gucci Cruise 2024 collection. Image: Gucci

At the centre of the line was the idea of hybridisation, as evidenced in the slew of sportswear looks turned into everyday garments, such as voluminous skateboarding attire and items reminiscent of scuba suits.

Deconstruction was also a major part of the collection, with detachable sleeves forming accessories, trousers that could be transformed through the use of zippers and a bomber jacket that evolved into an evening skirt.

Some looks also referenced traditional South Korean attire, mirrored in the prominent use of A-line silhouettes and silk bows, commonly seen on the Hanbok.

Accessories were also an integral part of the collection, with many Gucci classics making an appearance in a re-interpreted style. While Gucci Horsebit Chain leather bags took on a warped appearance, its line of archival handbags were remade in scuba materials and ornamental adaptations.

Gucci Cruise 2024 collection. Image: Gucci

Gucci Cruise 2024 collection. Image: Gucci

The decision to show in Seoul comes as South Korea continues to rise up as a leading luxury market, with investment bank Morgan Stanley reporting that expenditure on personal luxury goods in the region had grown by 24 percent in 2022, reaching 16.8 billion dollars.

It has seen many a luxury brand take to the country to offer up large scale activations in a bid to engage with this increasingly prominent buyer group, with the likes of Louis Vuitton already staging a show in Seoul earlier this year and Burberry opting to build up immersive customer experiences.

Gucci, meanwhile, has already been operating in the country for 25 years, when it first opened a flagship store. It has since continued to consistently grow its presence through projects and initiatives that aim to celebrate the country and its social impact on communities within the wider fashion industry.