Gucci named "hottest brand" of 2019 Q2

Along with it-bags and luxury beachwear, Gucci is beloved by consumers this year. Global fashion search engine Lyst reported in its second quarter index that Gucci reigns supreme as the “hottest brand,” after having fallen behind at the top of the list last quarter.

Lyst analyzed online shopping behavior of over five million consumers over a three month period. It took into account search data from its own platform, Google search data, conversion rates and sales, engagement statistics and social media references to brands and products, and engagement statistics.

Gucci surpasses Off-White as hottest brand

The platform published its findings in its quarterly index, reporting the top consumer preferences in brands, trends and products.

Gucci has been on the rise as of late, reporting a 16.3 percent growth for the first half of 2019 and having risen to a rank of no. 52 in the BrandZ Global Top 100, compared to a rank of 80 two years ago. Consumer offerings such as the addition of AR technology to its app to allow shoppers to try on sneakers virtually, as well as TEXT poised the brand to reclaim its number one spot on the Lyst index, after losing the position to Off-White last quarter.

Off-White, on the other hand, ranks at number two, followed by Balenciaga, who holds the same rank it held for Q1.

It-Bags continue to hold strong

Handbags account for 30 percent of the top ten hottest women’s products reported in the Q2 index. The hottest products were determined based on global demand versus volume of stock, with the Lyst formula that filtered six million items. The formula calculated the volume of social media mentions, searches, page views, interactions and e-commerce sales across thousands of retailers to determine which products had the most demand.

The Off-White 1.4 Jitney “Cash Inside” Bag held the top place in the top-ten ranking of products. Lyst noted that demand for the product rose weeks before it was released in June and quickly sold out. Also mentioned in the list is the Chloé C Mini Croc Effect Shoulder Bag, which was the brand’s most-viewed product on its website and drove a 900 percent increase in global searches for Chloé compared to last quarter.

The Bottega Veneta “The Pouch” Bag ranked at number five on the list, due to its popularity on Instagram and the fact that it had sparked over 10,000 monthly views since it launched. Lyst also noted that the bag constantly sells out.

Notable mention to luxury beachwear trend

In menswear, Lyst named luxury beachwear as an “increasingly powerful category,” as demand increases across the globe in searches and sales. Online searches for slide sandals increased by 32 percent in the second quarter, while searches from swim shorts and bucket hats went up by 51 percent and 64 percent, respectively.

Particular products mentioned were the Prada banana and flame-print shirt, Gucci GG jacquard swim shorts and Palazzo Medusa pool slides. Prada’s search incited more than 155,000 searches for the brand throughout the quarter and helping the brand to move up from sixth to fifth place in the global ranking of hottest brands.

