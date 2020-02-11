Gucci opens first U.S. restaurant in Beverly Hills

Gucci is laying down more roots in Los Angeles, only this time, it’s in the restaurant and hospitality industry. The Italian luxury label announced in Feb. 11 that it will be opening up Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Beverly Hills, which is posed to be an intimate restaurant on top of Gucci’s Los Angeles store. This is both Bottura and Gucci’s first restaurant in the United States.

Set to officially open on Feb. 17, Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Beverly Hills is an extension of the Michelin star-rated Gucci Osteria at the Gucci Garden in Florence, the chef’s collaboration with the label that began in 2018.

With fresh produce from the local farmers’ markets, the offerings at the new Beverly Hills restaurant will “honor the complex variety of culinary influences from around the world that can only be found in Los Angeles.” Gucci’s Los Angeles outpost of Gucci Osteria will feature classic Italian dishes transformed into cross-cultural plates with a blend of references, techniques, and flavors.

The new location is set to seat 50 guests for lunch and dinner every day of the week.

Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Beverly Hills is located at 347 N Rodeo Drive. Guests can access the restaurant from inside the label’s Beverly Hills store and from Rodeo Drive.

Images: Courtesy of Pablo Enriquez for Gucci