Gucci partners with Superplastic on NFT and ceramics drop

Luxury house Gucci has revealed a collaboration with virtual creator Superplastic on a drop that consists of non-fungible token (NFT) designs and exclusive ceramic creations.

Entitled Supergucci, the release will comprise of a three-part series, with the first instalment to include ten limited-edition NFTs and handcrafted Italian ceramics, all designed in a cooperative fashion.

The NFTs draw inspiration from Gucci’s signature patterns, logos and symbols, each reinterpreted through Superplastic creators’, Janky and Guggimon, animated artistic style.

Image: Gucci x Superplastic

Two of the platform’s virtual ‘celebrities’ will be present in the Gucci Vault online concept store, a space recently developed by the luxury brand that allows for seamless collaboration and further brand exploration.

The partnership follows a number of virtual activations by the Italian label, which has released NFTs in the past including its Aria NFT. Its new chapter with Superplastic marks a further probing of the metaverse, hinting at more possibilities on the horizon.

Sales for the collection will begin on February 1 through Superplastic’s website.

In addition to the collaborative drop, Gucci will also be releasing its sixth edition of second-hand vintage pieces through Vault, each handpicked by Alessandro Michele and the house’s archivists.