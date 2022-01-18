Gucci partners with Superplastic on NFT and ceramics drop
Luxury house Gucci has revealed a collaboration with virtual creator Superplastic on a drop that consists of non-fungible token (NFT) designs and exclusive ceramic creations.
Entitled Supergucci, the release will comprise of a three-part series, with the first instalment to include ten limited-edition NFTs and handcrafted Italian ceramics, all designed in a cooperative fashion.
The NFTs draw inspiration from Gucci’s signature patterns, logos and symbols, each reinterpreted through Superplastic creators’, Janky and Guggimon, animated artistic style.
Two of the platform’s virtual ‘celebrities’ will be present in the Gucci Vault online concept store, a space recently developed by the luxury brand that allows for seamless collaboration and further brand exploration.
The partnership follows a number of virtual activations by the Italian label, which has released NFTs in the past including its Aria NFT. Its new chapter with Superplastic marks a further probing of the metaverse, hinting at more possibilities on the horizon.
Sales for the collection will begin on February 1 through Superplastic’s website.
In addition to the collaborative drop, Gucci will also be releasing its sixth edition of second-hand vintage pieces through Vault, each handpicked by Alessandro Michele and the house’s archivists.