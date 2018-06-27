Gucci pledges to ban angora wool

Gucci has pledged to ban angora wool from its future collections after being contacted by PETA, a representative of the animal rights organization told FashionUnited via email. Several fashion companies have done the same some two years ago, following PETA’s accusations of animal cruelty on angora farms.

"Gucci has taken an important step towards eliminating cruelty from its designs by banning angora wool," said PETA US Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman.

Angora wool has already been banned by Inditex, Esprit, H&M, and Gap Inc, among others. These brands have also pledged to ban mohair, after another exposé by PETA denounced the angora goats were being abused in South African farms.

Gucci’s ban comes one and a half years after Gucci announced it would be going fur-free. Its Spring/Summer 2018 collection was the first one to not feature any fur in the garments.