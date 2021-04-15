Gucci remains most popular luxury brand online

Gucci has remained the number one most popular luxury brand online, new data reveals.

The Italian label received 15.2 percent of the total search interest for luxury goods in 2020, according to luxury good magazine Luxe Digital. Chanel and Hermès followed close behind with 11.6 percent and 10.2 percent, respectively.

Next came Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Tiffany, Prada, Versace, Armani, Valentino, Balenciaga, Cartier, Burberry and Omega.

That’s according to the latest annual study by Luxe Digital, which analysed over 3,000 data points from Google, website traffic, and social media reach to find its results.

Versace and Hermès shine

Italian label Versace and French label Hermès saw particularly strong growth during the year, gaining 10 and eight points respectively.

Luxe Digital said Gucci came first because of its “constant drive to experiment and innovate online”, from digital gifting with split payments to AR-powered try-on features on Snapchat and the Gucci App.

One of the keys to success for brands this year was adapting to the new stay-at-home economy and launching more casual looks, with Luxe Digital highlighting Versace’s bathrobes worn by Drake and Jennifer Lopez and the Nike-Dior sneakers.

Unsurprisingly, sustainability was also key, with every luxury brand that in the ranking this year currently running some form of sustainable efforts.

Meanwhile, brands Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and Balenciaga saw their online popularity declining compared to last year.

Balenciaga lost six points in this year’s ranking to end number 12 on the list. “This is mostly driven by the declining popularity of the brand’s designer sneakers,” Luxe Digital said.