Gucci teams up with Harry Styles for collection

Luxury fashion house Gucci has revealed a new collaboration with Harry Styles, building on the friendship between the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele and the singer-songwriter.

The ‘Gucci HA HA HA’ collection, which the duo said is the “starting point of a creative journey”, consists of a mix of aesthetics, ranging from the pop and bohemia of the 1970s to the “recasting of the image of the gentleman in an upside-down memory of men’s couture,” Michele explained in a release.

The line, which aims to eliminate the complexities of fashion collections, includes a variety of jackets, shirts, coats, pants and accessories that look to build on a new vision of “masculine elegance”.

“Harry has an incredible fashion sense,” said Michele. “By observing his ability to combine clothes in such an original way with respect to the imposed standards of taste and common sense and the homogenisation of appearance, I understood that the design of a look produces difference and power, as well as his reactions to the pieces that I created for him and that he has always made his own. These reactions are each time a whiff of freedom.”

Image: Gucci HA HA HA, Alessandro Michele x Harry Styles

Michele added that the idea to work together on the collection derived from a phone call between the duo, during which he suggested the idea of creating an “ideal wardrobe” that could start by combining small curiosities with childish visions.

Much of the pieces pay homage to the historical significance on their silhouettes, utilising eccentric prints, English tailoring and artisanal processes to further redefine masculinity. The result is a series of reimagined staples, such as a treated denim jacket, velvet suit, printed pyjamas, bowling shirts, hooded coats and pleated kilts, each referencing the backgrounds of both Styles and Michele, who have known one another since the start of their solo careers.

Additionally, across the collection, the ‘Gucci HA HA HA’ name, utilising the initials of Harry and Alessandro, can be spotted as a motif in prints and on the labels of the clothing.

Image: Gucci HA HA HA, Alessandro Michele x Harry Styles