Gucci teams up with Snap Inc. to create limited edition Spectacle glasses

As digital media becomes increasingly prominent in the everyday consumer’s life, the worlds of fashion and technology continue to collide. Leaning into the art and fashion world, Snap Inc., the company behind social media apps Snapchat, Bitmoji, and eyewear brand Spectacles, has teamed up with Gucci for its latest partnership.

With support from the Italian luxury label, the tech company premiered an experiential short film, Duck Duck by Harmony Korine, at Art Basel in Miami Beach on Dec. 4. The film explores 3D storytelling, which uses Spectacles 3, the latest Spectacles sunglasses to come from the company.

As part of the partnership, Korine and Gucci collaborated with Spectacles to create limited edition Spectacles x Gucci, which were made exclusively for Art Basel Miami Beach 2019. Additionally, Gucci created an augmented reality portal lens for the Snapchat app, which supports the brand's psychedelic Gift Giving campaign.

Image: Spectacles by Snap Inc. Facebook