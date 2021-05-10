Gucci to stage cruise runway show in LA in November

In an event that will mark its centenary, Gucci is to showcase its next in-person cruise runway show in LA this November after a six year hiatus from the US.

Creative director Alessandro Michele, whose first cruise show for Gucci took place in New York City at the Dia-Art Foundation in 2016, will stage the show on November 3, WWD reports.

The event will coincide with the 10th LACMA Art+Film Gala, which will take place on November 6, and for which Gucci is the founding and presenting sponsor.

Last month, Gucci marked its 100th anniversary with the launch of a new collection, called Aria, which was presented via a short film on several digital platforms.

It came after the Italian luxury label last year announced plans to scrap “the worn-out ritual of seasons” amid the pandemic and instead adopt a seasonless model of just two presentations a year.

“This crisis represents a fundamental test for us all,” Michele wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Above all, we understand we went too far. Our reckless actions have burned the house we live in. We conceived of ourselves as separated from nature. We usurped nature, we dominated and wounded it.”

Other luxury heavyweights to have announced similar plans include Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, revenue at Gucci jumped 24.6 percent to 2.17 billion euros, driving a rebound in the revenue of parent company Kering to pre-Covid levels.