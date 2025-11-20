Guess Jeans expands into eyewear

Though still in its infancy, Guess’ Guess Jeans label is already venturing into new territories. The denim-focused brand, launched early last year, is exploring the eyewear market for the first time with the launch of a dedicated collection.

Created in partnership with eyewear group Marcolin, the inaugural line is designed to appeal to younger consumers among Gen Z and Gen Alpha through an offering of “easy-to-wear”, unisex styles.

Its launch was overseen by the brand’s chief new business development officer, Nicolai Marciano, who has set out to diversify Guess Jeans’ range, combining “modern trends with a strong commitment to innovation”, a press release revealed. Each of the designs incorporates the brand’s star motif and logo, underlining its identity for a “trend-seeking” audience.

Riding on the back of its parent label Guess, Guess Jeans has experienced rapid expansion since its debut at Pitti Uomo in January 2024. Marciano has opened dedicated flagship stores in Europe, oversaw launches in India and Japan, and established partnerships with global creators like Verdy, each part of a wider effort to bring the brand to new audiences.

This latest venture builds on Guess’ existing partnership with Italy's Marcolin, which earlier this year expanded its licensing agreement with the US brand for a further 10 years. According to Marcolin CEO, Fabrizio Curci, the Guess brand “is one of the most important in Marcolin’s portfolio”.