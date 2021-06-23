Gym+Coffee partners with Valérius Hub on sustainable range

Irish athleisure brand Gym+Coffee has partnered with the Valérius Hub located in Portugal to create a limited-edition sustainable collection.

The Kinetic Capsule is made up of three hero items, a men’s and women’s hoodie and a women’s half-zip, and has been designed to combine sustainability with performance.

Gym+Coffee, which One Direction singer Niall Horan invested in back in April , is aiming to have a minimum of 30 percent of its entire range either sustainably made or made from recycled materials by the end of 2021.

This capsule collection fuses innovation in design with eco-friendly fabric composition, produced using the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), the largest cotton sustainability programme in the world, which ensures that the fibre is grown in a way that protects and restores the environment while also improving farmers’ livelihoods.

The Better Cotton was then combined with recycled polyamide which is certified to the Global Recycling Standards.

As well as ensuring sustainably sourced materials, Gym+Coffee also opted for a manufacturer “closer to home” and partnered with the Valérius Hub located in Portugal. The manufacturer is known for reducing its impact on the environment with initiatives such as textile waste recycling, electricity generation from renewable energy sources and chemical-free processes across its supply chain.

Image: courtesy of Gym+Coffee

Gym+Coffee co-founder Diarmuid McSweeney said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to have worked with the industry innovators Valérius to bring these designs to life and look forward to working more closely with them in the future.

“From recycled wood fittings in stores, to our partnership with One Tree Planted, to fully compostable packaging, we are committed to contributing positively to the planet in all areas of the business. Our short-term goal for the end of 2021, is to have minimum of 30 percent of our entire range be sustainably made or made from recycled materials.”

The Gym+Coffee Kinectic Capsule is available to buy on its website and in-store in Dundrum, Blanchardstown, Mahon Point, Manchester and London. Prices range from 90 to 95 pounds.