Gymshark introduces pay later service to the UK and Nordics

Fitness wear brand Gymshark has announced the launch of its new Pay Later service in the UK, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark.

Gymshark partnered with online payment provider, Klarna, for the new service which is already being used by the likes of Asos, Topshop, H&M and JD Sports. The pay later feature allows customers to try on their purchases at home, before paying only for those they want to keep.

“At Gymshark, we have always championed putting innovation at the heart of our community - it’s part of what has helped us grow so quickly,” trading director at Gymshark, Niran Chana, commented in a statement. “Introducing Klarna’s Pay later feature is a natural next step for us to make sure we give our community the best possible shopping experience. We want to make shopping with us easy, and that’s exactly what Klarna helps us do.”

Russ Carroll, UK commercial director at Klarna, added: “Our partnership with Gymshark is a natural fit. We both share the same vision of giving shoppers more control over what they order and when they pay - ensuring they get the right fit and look for their workout needs.

“This is of the utmost importance, particularly considering that activewear now accounts for almost a quarter of all apparel sales globally according to the NDP group [an American market research company]. We’re delighted to be partnering with Gymshark to further enhance their checkout experience in the UK and Nordics, with more markets to follow soon.”