H&M and Giuliva Heritage announce collaboration to launch next month

H&M has announced a collaboration with luxury Italian brand, Giuliva Heritage, launching next month.

The collection is made from more sustainably sourced materials using recycled fabrics throughout and comes as both brands take steps towards circularity.

The inspiration for the line was to create timeless and contemporary pieces. The collection features traditional shirting, blazers and trench coats made from recycled wools, recycled polyesters and organic cotton. Along with more feminine blouses, coordinates and dresses in a colour scheme of beige, navy, blue and burgundy tones.

Gerardo Cavaliere and Margherita Cardelli Cavaliere, founders of Giuliva Heritage, said in a statement: “It was wonderful to work with H&M on this collection. Together, we created easy transitional pieces with designs that stand the test of time.

“We were especially delighted to use recycled materials with every look. We have always been passionate about authentic, meaningful fashion that lasts and this collection undoubtedly captures that.”

Maria Östblom, head of design womenswear at H&M, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with fine tailoring experts Giuliva Heritage. Inspired by classic menswear designs, both our teams were excited to create accessible and timeless pieces for the modern woman.

“With H&M's conscious fabrications and Giuliva Heritage's enduring designs, we've created long lasting pieces that we hope our customers will pass down from generation to generation."

The collection will be available from 3 September, in selected stores worldwide and on H&M’s website.