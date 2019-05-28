H&M and Love Stories team up again for swimwear line

H&M is collaborating with Dutch luxury brand Love Stories for the second time to release a swimwear collection in early June.

Developed by Love Stories founder Marloes Hoedeman and the in-house H&M design team, the Love Stories Swimclub x H&M collection is inspired by seventies-era Slim Aarons photographs of poolside scenes and Hoedeman’s Ibizan holidays, with a colour palette of dusky pinks, vintage greens and tangerine prevails. The collection features retro bandeau, triangle bikinis, off-the-shoulder swimsuits and belted one-pieces, as well as summer accessories such as towels, sarongs, bags and loose beach tunics.

“It’s a dream to be collaborating with H&M again, offering customers a Love Stories aesthetic at H&M prices,” said Hoedeman. “The Love Stories Swimclub x H&M collaboration stays true to our mix’n’match principle and is designed for fun summer holidays – whether you’re relaxing with a cocktail or surfing the waves”

The Love Stories Swimclub x H&M collection will be sold in selected stores worldwide as well as on the H&M website from the beginning of June.