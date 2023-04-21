H&M and Mugler celebrate collection launch in New York

Ahead of their collaborative collection launch, H&M and Mugler celebrated the anticipated capsule with a celebrity-clad event in New York city.

Among the festivities and alongside a runway show, there were performances by Shygirl, Amaarae and Eartheater, all of whom starred in a music video made for the collection and were sporting exclusive pieces from the line.

There was also a dance performance and DJ sets by the likes of Bobby Beethoven and Goth Jafar during a subsequent after party.

H&M and Mugler collection launch party in New York. Image: Ben Rosser, H&M and Mugler

Front row guests also included notable figures such as Charli XCX, Chloe Sevigny, Lourdes Leon, Ann-Sofie Johansson and Pamela Anderson.

With 800 guests in attendance, H&M said the event was designed to nod to the theatricality and flamboyance that have been signature to Mugler since its founding by the late Thierry Mugler in 1973.

The range of participation and attendance also aimed to reflect the sense of diversity and inclusivity the two collaborators said they aimed to portray with the collection.

The entire range is scheduled to become available to the public from May 11, in select H&M stores and on the retailer’s e-commerce website.