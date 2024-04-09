H&M and Shanghai Fashion Week to partner on collaborative collection

Swedish fashion giant H&M has announced it will be partnering with Shanghai Fashion Week on a new collaborative collection with Chinese designers in a bid to showcase local design.

Set to be released in autumn 2024, the collection will come as part of the duo’s efforts to diversify commercial channels and leverage fashion industry resources as they aim to support contemporary Chinese fashion.

Building on Shanghai Fashion Week’s development and promotion of original Chinese designers, H&M said in a release that it wants to support both the country’s fashion industry and its fashion talents while providing the retailer’s own customers with a “wider selection of personalised and high-quality fashion products”.

Speaking on the fashion week itself, H&M added that the event had “attracted numerous outstanding designers and brands from both China and abroad over the years” and as such had served as “an important stage for Chinese designers to make their mark and gain global recognition”.

While details of which designers would be participating in the collaboration and how the launch would be rolled out were not disclosed, H&M did reveal that the collection would be released during the next Shanghai Fashion Week, when shows for the upcoming spring/summer 2025 season are to be exhibited.