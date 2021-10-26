H&M announces PETA-approved, animal-friendly collection

Fast-fashion retailer H&M is launching an animal-friendly fashion collection, which has been approved by the animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in November.

The ‘Co-Exist Story’ features womenswear, menswear and kidswear, and highlights alternatives to animal-derived fabrics and processes, including Flwrdwn, an alternative to animal down made using wildflowers, and Vegea, a plant-based substitute for oil-based and animal-derived leathers.

Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M, said in a statement: “The ‘Co-Exist Story’ collection epitomises our ongoing commitment at H&M to exploring innovative alternatives to animal-derived fabrics while still offering our customers cutting-edge fashion. H&M and PETA have enjoyed a positive dialogue throughout the project, and we are proud to support the valuable work that PETA is doing every day.”

Image: courtesy of H&M, photographed by Johnny Dufort

The womenswear and menswear collection features extreme volumes, ’90s-inflected partywear and functional outerwear designed for “a modern city-dweller who flits between late-night parties and early-morning hikes,” explains H&M.

Key pieces include an oversized cream faux fur coat in recycled polyester, a one-shouldered knitted dress with a dramatic fringed hem in an Econyl blend and vegan leather trousers with a matching blazer vest for women. While for men, there is a graffiti-print recycled nylon oversized anorak, puffer shorts, and water repellent trousers.

Image: courtesy of H&M, photographed by Johnny Dufort

Accessories highlights include heavy-duty rubber fisherman’s boots in Yulex natural rubber, Flwrdwn puffer shoes, sunglasses in recycled plastic, and animal print bags that are 100 percent recycled polyamide with Flwrdwn.

Malin Dubois, senior designer at H&M, said: “We designed this collection for modern urbanites, those who love the social hubs of city life but equally crave weekends spent wearing their waterproof rubber boots immersed in nature.

“We’re proud to be able to unite two passions: versatile, fashion-forward design with more sustainable PETA-approved alternatives to animal-derived materials.”

Image: courtesy of H&M, photographed by Johnny Dufort

For kids, there are recycled nylon anoraks and Flwrdwn puffer jackets in exuberant hues, alongside T-shirts and loungewear with slogan patches that declare allegiance to the animal kingdom and support for PETA’s work.

The collection also includes H&M’s first make-up pieces certified by The Vegan Society, two lipsticks and an eyeliner pack.

PETA corporate responsibility manager Laura Shields added: “Much of our work at PETA is accomplished by forming positive relationships with companies such as H&M as we strive to end the use of animal-derived materials.

“We’re thrilled to partner with H&M on a collection that features fabulous vegan designs that are kinder to the planet and to the animals who live on it.”

Image: courtesy of H&M, photographed by Johnny Dufort

The ‘Co-Exist Story’ collection marks the third instalment in H&M’s Innovation Stories initiative, which launched in early 2021 to showcase more sustainable innovations, materials and designs. The first themed collection ‘Science Story’ championed cutting-edge sustainable materials, while the second ‘Colour Story’ prioritised more sustainable methods of working with colour.

The H&M ‘Co-Exist Story’ collection will be available worldwide at hm.com and in selected stores from November 4. Prices range from 9.99 to 199.99 pounds / 12.99 to 249 euros /14.99 to 349 US dollars.

Image: courtesy of H&M, photographed by Johnny Dufort

Image: courtesy of H&M, photographed by Johnny Dufort

Image: courtesy of H&M, photographed by Johnny Dufort