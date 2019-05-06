H&M axes print catalogue after 39 years

H&M has announced it has cut its catalogue business because the Swedish fashion retailer wants to reduce its impact on the environment, and no longer believes the catalogue is “relevant to today’s consumers.”

The catalogue, which dates back to the Swedish mail-order business Rowells that was acquired by H&M in 1980, is currently published in 6 of our 72 markets. But the company said that with 4,400 H&M-stores in 72 markets, and with online shopping in 48 markets, shoppers can now easily find inspiration through other channels. The company also said it is “dedicated to sustainability” and said the move will reduce the company’s impact on the environment.

“We want shopping at H&M to be relevant, convenient and inspiring,” the company announced on its website. “Shopping from a catalogue simply isn’t relevant to today’s consumers and we have therefore decided to discontinue our catalogue business.”

H&M’s final catalogues were published during the week starting 29 April.