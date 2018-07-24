H&M collaborates with Givaudan in new fragrance line

H&M’s beauty assortment is about to expand, thanks to a partnership between the Swedish fast fashion giant and Swiss perfume house Givaudan. A collection of 25 new fragrances will be available from August 16 in all H&M stores featuring a beauty corner.

”Scent has become an important part of fashion and we’re so happy to be offering such a wide range of fragrances”, said Sara Wallander, Concept Designer for H&M beauty, in a statement published on the company’s website.

”We focused on a lot of high quality ingredients, from the single note fragrances to the contemporary blends and the more nuanced perfumes that really highlight the origin of the key ingredient”, explained Olivier Pescheux, award-winning perfumer at Givaudan. He developed the H&M fragrances alongside his colleague Nisrine Grillié.

Prices will range between 4.99 euros (approximately 6 US dollars or 5 pounds) and 24.99 euros (29 US dollars or 22 pounds).

Picture: Courtesy of H&M