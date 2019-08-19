H&M collaborates with Richard Allan for 1960s-inspired womenswear collection

H&M has announced a new collaboration with eclectic British brand Richard Allan on a 1960s-vibe womenswear collection.

The collection features a range of dresses, blouses, skirts, shirts, trousers and accessories donning iconic Richard Allan prints sourced from the archives of the 1962-founded brand and reimagined in designs by the H&M in-house team. Picture long silhouettes with high necklines, wide cuffs and soft pleats, as well as a high-octane colour palette and geometric prints reminiscent of London’s swinging 60s.

H&M x Richard Allan brings swinging 60s to contemporary fashion fans

Prints include the pulsating Piccadilly, flowing Paraph, Palme, which is based on the tree, and Sanaa, named after the historical city. Patterns such as Muse, an abstract representation of the nine muses of Greek mythology, and Scott, an interpretation of early woven plaids from the Scottish lowlands, forerunners of modern Tartans, add strong geometrical patterning to the contemporary fluid shapes.

Cate Allan, creative director of Richard Allan London, said in a statement: “It is wonderful to know that my father’s prints will be worn by a whole new audience – he would have been thrilled, as I am. Many of his colourful designs are as relevant today as when first conceived from the 1960s to the 1980s and H&M’s re-interpretation for the 21st century is an inspired creation.

“It will hopefully open the door to new generations in new places, showcasing the extraordinary talents of Richard Allan, whose prints became a by-word for colourful chic.”

Maria Östblom, head of womenswear design at H&M, commented: “Swinging London in the 1960s is such an iconic era full of wonderful prints and an exuberant spirit that still feels very now. We’re absolutely elated to be collaborating with one of the most statement-making print designers from this time. By taking these classic vintage prints from scarves and reimagining them in a new context, the pieces from the Richard Allan x H&M collection feel both strong and feminine, yet with a sophisticated touch.”

The Richard Allan x H&M collection will launch in selected stores worldwide, as well as online, from the beginning of September.