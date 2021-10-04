H&M collaborates with skate brand No Fear for capsule

Fast-fashion retailer H&M has unveiled a partnership with American lifestyle brand No Fear for a collection of skate-inspired streetwear, co-created alongside The Skate Kitchen.

A total of 23 garments make up the collection, including oversized t-shirts, crop tops, sweatshirts, varsity jackets, tracksuits and joggers, each complete with graphic logos and illustrations. Accessories also feature in the line, with 11 different pieces on offer, such as beanies, trainers, scarves and stickers.

Its colour palette centres around green’s, khaki, black and off-white, aiming to be mostly genderless through the use of oversized fits that revive the signature style of the 90’s skate brand.

A youthful campaign brings the collection to life, featuring the all-female skate group The Skate Kitchen. In line with the group’s stance on equality and inclusion, the campaign aims to exhibit the message of dismantling fear and turning it into something positive.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with No Fear and partnering with The Skate Kitchen for this confident, empowering collection,” said Emily Björkeheim, H&M’s head of design at Divided, in a release. “The silhouettes balance oversized with tighter fits, all with a relaxed, unisex vibe, while the graphic logos and subtle varsity touches are key. We hope that young people around the world take the message of this collaboration to heart - write your own rules and don’t let fear stand in the way of your dreams.”

The H&M x No Fear collection is set to launch in-store and online, globally, on October 14.

Image: H&M x No Fear and The Skate Kitchen