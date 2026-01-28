H&M Design Award returns after six-year hiatus

After a six-year hiatus, Swedish fast fashion retailer H&M has announced the return of the H&M Design Award. This prestigious award helps emerging international design talent launch their careers in the fashion industry by providing financial resources and intensive mentoring. H&M announced the comeback in a press release.

The competition returns this autumn with an even more international focus. BA and MA students from over 60 participating fashion schools across 25 countries are eligible to apply. This includes eight new additions such as Australia, Mexico, Poland, Spain and Colombia.

The winner will be selected by a renowned international jury and will receive a prize of 150,000 euros (179,800 dollars), as well as a year of tailored mentorship in areas including sustainability, circularity, production and marketing. The winning collection will also be produced and sold worldwide in selected H&M stores and online. Eight finalists will each receive 10,000 euros.

The H&M Design Award specifically targets young designers who excel in creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship. It also seeks those with a strong vision for sustainability and for breaking conventions within the fashion industry. The last winner to meet these criteria was Latvian designer Sabine Skarule in 2020. As a recent graduate of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, Belgium Skarule won 50,000 euros for her collection '+371', inspired by the craft practices of her childhood. Past winners include British designers Richard Quinn, Stefan Cooke and Priya Ahluwalia. Previous jury members have included Imran Ahmed (founder of Business of Fashion) and designers Olivier Rousteing and Erdem Moralioglu.

Applications for the H&M Design Award open on January 29, 2026, via designaward.hm.com by submitting a digital portfolio. The 20 semi-finalists will be announced in October.